Port St. Lucie police seeking public's help in finding vehicle involved in shooting

A silver Nissan Altima was involved in a fatal drive-by shooting on Oct. 5. Photos provide by PSLPD

Port St. Lucie police detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle involved in an Oct. 5 drive-by shooting that left 20-year-old Gabriella Hanley dead and sent a 21-year-old man to the hospital.

Through interviews, detectives have learned that a silver 2019-2021 Nissan Altima may have been involved. The vehicle may be a rental vehicle, so police are asking people who have rented this type of vehicle recently to contact Detective Rich Giaccone at 772-807-4401.

The incident occurred at about 11:38 Oct. 5. Police arrived to find a black Kia Forte pulled off the roadway facing south on SE Green River Parkway between SE Melaleuca Boulevard and SE Charleston Drive. Hanley was laying on the ground next to the vehicle with gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital but later succumbed to her injuries.

The man was also taken to the hospital but is expected to survive, police said. He is cooperating with investigators. Both Hanley and the man reside in Martin County, police said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the man picked up Hanley at an address in Port St. Lucie Lucie and was traveling south on SE Green River Parkway to take Hanley home to Jensen Beach when someone in the silver vehicle fired multiple rounds into the victims’ vehicle, striking both occupants, police said.