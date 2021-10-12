US soccer has Jekyll & Hyde personality ahead of Costa Rica

The United States Men’s National Team made a triumphant entrance in their return to Columbus, Ohio and playing this first ever game at Lower(dot)com Field against Costa Rica. Things looked a bit touchy as the visiting Ticos scored in the first minute, but the Yanks took control of the game from there and came back to capture all three points from this World Cup Qualifier match. This game also saw the return Zack Steffen to the USMNT lineup and to Columbus where he played for the Columbus Crew before joining the English Premier League’s Manchester City. The USA now stands second in the CONCACAF qualifying group and takes on front runner Mexico next at TQL Stadium on November 12th in Cincinnati, Ohio and Jamaica on November 16th in Jamaica. Per FIFA and CONCACAF rules, the top three teams qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, while the fourth place team will take on a team from OCEANA in a one game playoff for the last qualifying spot.

MLS ・ 5 DAYS AGO