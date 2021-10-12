CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sir Lenny Henry confirms role as an early Hobbit in Amazon’s LOTR show

By Justin Sewell
TheOneRing.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a recent interview with the BBC, Lenny Henry dishes on his Harfoot role in the billion-dollar TV series. Today on BBC Radio, as part of a wide ranging interview about his career, he talked briefly about joining Amazon’s “Lord of the Rings” series and might have spilled a bit more than anyone anticipated. Listen to the interview here and skip to 29 minutes for the relevant LOTR part: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/m0010fk3.

www.theonering.net

