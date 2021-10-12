Sir Lenny Henry confirms role as an early Hobbit in Amazon’s LOTR show

Alongside the continuing Good Life and One Foot repeats, BBC4 continue to delve into the comedy archive on Tuesday nights, this week with a couple of shows devoted to Lenny Lenny Len. At nine is the Imagine from a few years that was made to coincide with his autobiography, though it’s this that’s most interesting. You may recall The One Ronnie, the special Ronnie C show from Christmas Day 2010, but you may not recall that a year later there were similar shows starring Jasper Carrott, Griff Rhys Jones and Len himself, which were seemingly made for Christmas but in the end flung out in odd slots during January. The Len one was, to all intents and purposes, a new edition of The Lenny Henry Show, so it’s a bit of a novelty, with new characters alongside old favourites like Delbert Wilkins.

