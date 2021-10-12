CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DECATUR – SIXTH PKWY TAVERN SCHEDULED TO OPEN OCTOBER 14

By admin
vegas24seven.com
 8 days ago

PKWY DECATUR – SIXTH PKWY TAVERN SCHEDULED TO OPEN OCTOBER 14. PKWY Decatur, the sixth location of the PKWY Tavern brand, is scheduled to open Thur., Oct. 14. The neighborhood sports bar is centrally located at 4930 W Flamingo (Decatur and Flamingo) in the former Ricardo’s location. The existing 7,800 sq ft structure has been remodeled to house a full bar, built to hold 50 beers on tap, 200 canned and bottled beer options, two spacious dining rooms with 60 TVs, seating options for both small and large parties and separate private dining room for events, meetings and celebrations accommodating up to 450 guests.

