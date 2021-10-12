Family Files $70M Lawsuit Over 14-Year-Old Girl's Drowning Death Under Pool Cover at Swim Practice
The family of a teenage girl who died in 2019 after drowning in an Oregon pool has filed a wrongful death lawsuit. Nabila Maazouz, a 14-year-old freshman at Oregon Episcopal School and member of the Liberty High School swim team, was found dead under a pool cover on Nov. 20 following practice, according to the complaint filed in Multnomah County Circuit Court by her family's attorney.people.com
