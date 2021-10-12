CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hillsboro, OR

Family Files $70M Lawsuit Over 14-Year-Old Girl's Drowning Death Under Pool Cover at Swim Practice

By Maria Pasquini
People
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe family of a teenage girl who died in 2019 after drowning in an Oregon pool has filed a wrongful death lawsuit. Nabila Maazouz, a 14-year-old freshman at Oregon Episcopal School and member of the Liberty High School swim team, was found dead under a pool cover on Nov. 20 following practice, according to the complaint filed in Multnomah County Circuit Court by her family's attorney.

people.com

Comments / 15

Fred Muller
6d ago

not too be insensitive but 70 million dollars Will that ease your pain and suffering I'm sorry for your lose and may your child RIP

Reply(2)
5
jeanine
6d ago

never should have happened. I am. swimmer and was on a swim team. what were they thinking having people swim where a cover was on the pool? a valid lawsuit.

Reply(2)
5
Kenneth Ng
6d ago

Why and how the girl ended up under the pool cover at the first place? When the pool cover is on the pool, it means nobody should swim there. Possible foul play?

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
City
Hillsboro, OR
Hillsboro, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
Reuters

N.Korea confirms submarine launch of new ballistic missile

SEOUL, Oct 20 (Reuters) - North Korea test-fired a new, smaller ballistic missile from a submarine, state media confirmed on Wednesday, a move that analysts said could be aimed at more quickly fielding an operational missile submarine. The statement from state media came a day after South Korea's military reported...
MILITARY
Reuters

Biden, Democrats aim for deal on spending package in coming days

WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Democratic lawmakers are edging toward a deal on the scope of their cornerstone economic revival package and hope to reach a compromise as soon as this week, people briefed on the negotiations said on Tuesday. Scrambling to broker an agreement,...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah

Comments / 0

Community Policy