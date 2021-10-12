CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LEGO Vows to Eliminate Gender Bias and Stereotypes by Removing 'For Girls' and 'For Boys' Labels

By Joelle Goldstein
People
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEGO is doing its part to eliminate gender bias. In a press release issued on Monday, the toy company announced plans to dispel gender stereotypes and promote more inclusive play in an effort to support their young customers. As part of their vow, LEGO said they will remove labels saying...

