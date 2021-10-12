LEGO Vows to Eliminate Gender Bias and Stereotypes by Removing 'For Girls' and 'For Boys' Labels

It's been a month since Hayley Arceneaux returned from space, and now the Inspiration4 Medical Officer is opening up about her out-of-this-world experience in her final astronaut diary for PEOPLE. Though the 29-year-old has a career as a physician assistant at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, where she beat cancer at the age of 10, Arceneaux added astronaut to her resume by training for the first all-civilian mission into outer space alongside billionaire Jared Isaacman (the Shift4 Payments CEO who sponsored the SpaceX flight), Christopher Sembroski and Dr. Sian Proctor. Together they worked to "inspire support for the lifesaving work of St. Jude," the hospital said of its $200 million fundraising goal. The crew delivered, and then some, having raised $238 million in commitments. Keep reading for Arceneaux's thoughts as she processes the history-making mission, and click here to read all of her diary entries.

