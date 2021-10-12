‘We’re definitely in trouble’: Toys for Tots South Brevard in need of warehouse space

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Toys for Tots South Brevard already has 600 families registered for gifts this year, but they still don’t have a warehouse to collect and sort the toys.

Coordinator Max Nissenbaum says the 600 requests they have would be difficult to fill without a warehouse.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

“I can’t imagine telling 600 families they’re not going to get toys this year, and that’s just the requests we have now,” Nissenbaum said.

Nissenbaum says he and his volunteers would like to begin distributing Toys for Tots collection bins, but they need to secure a donated warehouse space where they can store, sort, and eventually distribute the toys from one location.

“We’re definitely in trouble,” Nissenbaum said. “We’d have to work out of our storage unit, pull out the boxes of toys, and try to fill the orders and put those boxes back in before volunteers had to leave. That would be every time we work.”

Nissenbaum, who’s also a Marine Corps Veteran, says they need a roughly 3,000-square-foot space to support this year’s campaign.

He says they need the space starting immediately and running through January. A parking lot would be preferred, but Nissenbaum says they can work around that.

“I know a lot of people are still looking for help. I know they’re looking forward to this Christmas,” Nissenbaum said. “It’s been a long couple of years, so anything that makes the holidays better is that important.

Last year, Toys for Tots South Brevard provided toys to more than 4,000 local children.

For more information or to help with this year’s campaign, click here.

Cox Media Group