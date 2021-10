Anti-vaxx protesters have filmed themselves handing bogus legal papers to staff at an Essex hospital, accusing them of “crimes against humanity” for their work tackling Covid-19. The footage shows a group of around half a dozen people at Colchester Hospital brandishing a brown envelope with “all of the evidence to prove the coronavirus is an absolute ‘plandemic’”. The term plandemic refers to a conspiracy theory that blames the Covid outbreak on the World Health Organisation, pharmaceutical companies and Bill Gates. The man, surrounded by several others who were filming the interaction on their phones, then claims Covid is “a...

PROTESTS ・ 21 HOURS AGO