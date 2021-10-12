CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rifle discharge kills California man hunting in Washakie County

Cover picture for the articleCASPER, Wyo. — A California man has died as the result of an accidental rifle discharge while elk hunting with his son in Washakie County, authorities said. The joint release by Washakie County Sheriff’s Office and Worland Police Department on social media said that 63-year-old Ron Blank and his son Dan Blank, of Texas, were hunting off the top of Smilo/Sand Draw Road east of Ten Sleep on Wednesday, October 6.

