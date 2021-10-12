Living Local: Hilton Garden Inn Watertown/Thousand Islands awarded for exceptional service
Shawn McCormick of Hilton Garden Inn sat down with ABC50’s Alex Hazard to discuss what Living Local means to them in the North Country. The Watertown/Thousand Islands location has received several awards from Hilton and McCormick said it’s really about the people who make it happen, from the friendly smiles greeting guests at the front lobby to the housekeeping, maintenance and restaurant staff.www.informnny.com
