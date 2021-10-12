CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acadia Parish, LA

Acadia Crime Stoppers: Help needed locating Tyler Wayne Oblanc

By KATC NEWS
KATC News
KATC News
 7 days ago
Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's assistance in locating 27-year-old Tyler Wayne Oblanc.

Tyler Oblanc is wanted for theft, illegal possession of stolen things, theft of a motor vehicle, and second-degree domestic abuse battery. Warrants have been issued for his arrest.

Tyler Oblanc is 5' 11" in height, weighing 160 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. His last known address is 1881 Fabacher Rd., Iota.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Tyler Oblanc, you are urged to call the tips line at (337) 789-TIPS or download the P3 app to report your an anonymous tip.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to the arrest of Oblanc.

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

