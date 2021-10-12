CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latin American Hockey Players to Hit the Florida Panthers Ice in Latam Cup Tournament

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bY48S_0cPCicce00

Amerigol International Hockey Association President Juan Carlos Otero joined Cheddar's "Closing Bell" to talk about the third annual Latam Cup hockey tournament to be held on the NHL Panthers home ice in Coral Springs, Florida. Otero noted that the Cup is an opportunity for Latin American and Caribbean countries to display their skills on the frozen surface. "Most of these players come from roller [hockey] and their dream is to play on ice, so any opportunity they have to play on ice, they take it," he said.

