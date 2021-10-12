Should I open an estate account even though assets of deceased is less than the required minimum of $166K, or file Form 13100?

I’m the executor of my brother’s Will. His asset is less than $166K. Should I avoid probate and file Form 13100 instead? If I don’t open an estate account, how do I handle checks made out to brother’s estate? Can filing Form 13100 give me the ability to handle checks made out to deceased’s estate? I have one already in my possession and expecting to receive two more large checks in the future. How much does it cost to get a Letter of Administration from the court to open an estate account?