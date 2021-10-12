Reed City weekly police report

A message to parents. Vaping devices are becoming a significant problem with teens across the nation. Our area has also been affected by it. Vaping generally has no odor associated with it, unlike cigarettes. A vape device can look like a pen or USB device. Vape devices vary in concentration but generally one vape pen is equal to one pack of cigarettes. It can be lower or higher. Please be watchful of your teen’s activities and educate yourself on the possible signs of vape usage.