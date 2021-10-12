Thousands take to State Capitol demanding forensic audit of 2020 election

They came by the thousands still demanding an audit of last year’s election. Most of the people in the crowd are Trump supporters.

One speaker said, “If you don’t believe there was fraud then show us that.”

Some of the allegations of fraud focus on the TFC Center in Detroit where the ballots were counted last November.

Brian Pannebecker was in the crowd in Lansing and founded the group Autoworkers for Trump active in 2016 and 2020. He says he was also at the TCF center.

“I was a poll challenger. The evidence has not been looked at,” he said.

Pannebecker says he testified before the Michigan Senate Oversight Committee run by a Republican majority that looked into election fraud.

The Chairman of the Committee, State Senator Ed McBroom concluded last July, “There’s no evidence that there’s some sort of organized or widespread effort to defraud the election.”

Pannebecker tells 7 Action News, “He’s a RINO Republican. He does not have our best interests at heart.”

A permit was pulled to hold the event. Michigan State Police did not prevent visitors from entering the capitol building. There was no session today, no meetings scheduled.

The capitol has been ground zero for the politically divided Michigan. Last year armed protesters entered the capitol with Michigan’s Right to Carry Laws. Guns have since been banned inside the capitol.

Michigan State Police kept everything orderly today.

The view from inside from the House Democratic Leader State Rep. Donna Lasinski, “This is about sowing the seeds of discourse to overturn the next election.”

People in the crowd were urged to contact their state reps and senators and start a petition drive to demand a forensic audit.

