In florida can i file a lien on the property if the owner died

In exchange for remodeling the house, i didnt have to pay rent and he was gonna pay me. but he died. i never got paid and his brother is now the executor of the estate and is trying to evict me and says i owe a years worth of back rent. he tried to evict me once already and the judge ruled it a defective claim because he wasn't the executor then but he now has amended the claim. am i able to file a mechanics lien to get paid for what the owner owes me ?