CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Delaware County, NY

Schumer secures funding for bridge repairs

By NC 34 Staff
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bGdym_0cPCh0Oc00

DELAWARE COUNTY – U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer visited Delaware County yesterday to reveal he’s secured funding for bridges across the Southern Tier.

Schumer says that over 240 bridges are deemed deficient and in need of repair as they pose as a safety issue.

He announced that he secured nearly 13.5 billion dollars to do so.

Not only will this make roadways safer, Schumer says this will also create good paying construction jobs.

He says 1.9 billion is exclusively for a new bridge replacement and repair program.

“Dozens of people have been killed by sudden bridge collapses, and repairing these bridges is not only in the best interest for safety reasons, there are economic benefits to repairing these structures as well,” says Schumer.

Schumer says when these bridges are closed or there is a weight restriction, we lose time and money.

He mentions that New York bridges transport 1.3 trillion dollars in goods, everyday.

In this Bipartisan Infrastructure bill, the Southern Tier will also receive over 20 billion dollars devoted for the Drinking Water and Clean Water State Revolving Funds.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
County
Delaware County, NY
Delaware County, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Schumer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Clean Water#The Southern Tier#Wivt
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

274
Followers
278
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy