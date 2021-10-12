CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genes Related to Osteosarcoma Survival Identified

By M. Alexander Otto
Medscape News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestigators in China have identified 14 immune-related genes associated with survival in osteosarcoma. When they combined them into a risk score and added one additional factor – metastases at diagnosis – the model was an "excellent" predictor of 1-year survival, the team said (area under the curve, 0.947; 95% confidence interval,...

