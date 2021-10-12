CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

Barbara Fiala endorses Hochul

By NC 34 Staff
 7 days ago

ALBANY, NY – Governor Hochul is raising money and lining up support as she looks to fend off challenges from fellow Democrats as she seeks a full term as Governor next year.

Newly appointed Chairwoman of the Broome County Democratic Party Barbara Fiala recently joined 9 of her fellow chairs from counties in the region in endorsing Hochul’s candidacy.

New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams has already announced his candidacy while State Attorney General Letitia James and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio are reported to be considering runs for the Democratic nomination.

Meanwhile, Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin of Long Island is working to solidify his front runner status.

With the endorsement of the Chemung County committee, Zeldin has secured the backing of 57 of the 62 county chairs.

