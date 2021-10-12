Updated: BHS Student Charged With A Felony After Weapons Found On Campus

A Brevard High School (BHS) student faces a felony charge after a knife and loaded handgun were found Tuesday on campus. On Tuesday, the BHS School Resource Officer (SRO) responded to a request for assistance from BHS administration in the campus parking lot, according to a Sheriff's Office press release. Administration had received some information concerning the possibility of a student with a weapon on campus. After interviewing the student in question, the administration conducted a search of the student's vehicle and found what was described as a "Bowie" knife inside the vehicle, the release said. The SRO was then called to assist in the remainder of the search. A small 9mm handgun was also located in the student’s vehicle.