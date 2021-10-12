One Piece Reveals the Government's Secret Plans for Wano
In the world-shattering battle between the Beast Pirates and the Straw Hat Pirates, fans of One Piece has wondered what the military is up to, as the major force in the world of the Grand Line has been conspicuously absent from the brawl to end them all, but the latest chapter of One Piece has seemingly shown us what the government is planning for Wano Country. With the battle between Luffy and Kaido renewed, it seems that government agents have been working behind the scenes and coming up with plenty of ideas for the isolated nation.comicbook.com
