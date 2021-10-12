CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'You Gonna Die, Boy,' Man Allegedly Told Police After Blocking ChesCo Intersection

A 23-year-old man who blocked an intersection in Chester County and threatened officers who apprehended him was arraigned on multiple charges, authorities said.

Officers dispatched to the intersection of Lincoln Street and Chase Street on May 31 found Martin Aguilar-Ledesma, of Oxford, standing in the middle of the roadway blocking traffic, Oxford police said.

As officers approached Aguilar-Ledesma, he fled on foot to hide in a nearby backyard, police said.

Once found, Aguilar-Ledesma was shouting "FBI" and ignored officers' commands, according to police. In response, officers fired a taser at him.

After officers arrested him, he yelled three times, "You're going to die, boy!" and then headbutted another officer in the head, according to Oxford police.

Aguilar-Ledesma was later released on $20,000 bail.

On Tuesday, he was held on all nine charges, including aggravated assault, at his preliminary hearing.

His formal arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 4, court records show.

