Jimmy L. Gray passed away on Oct. 4 at Merit Health Central in Jackson, Miss. Funeral services celebrating his life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Vicksburg City Auditorium. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home on Friday, Oct. 15 from 1 until 6 p.m. with family present from until 6 p.m.