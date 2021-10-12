Bryan Danielson’s Opponent Announced For AEW Rampage Buy-In Pre-Show

The battle rages on. One of the most interesting stories in wrestling over the last two years has been the battle between WWE and AEW. The two promotions have been fighting it out, including a year and a half long battle on Wednesday nights. WWE’s NXT eventually backed out, leaving AEW as the only game in town on Wednesdays. There are other nights of the week though and now we are going to see another one off battle.

