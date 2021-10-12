CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan Danielson’s Opponent Announced For AEW Rampage Buy-In Pre-Show

Cover picture for the articleAEW has announced Bryan Danielson vs. Minoru Suzuki for Friday’s “The Buy In” pre-show for AEW Rampage. As noted, AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan announced this morning that a Buy In pre-show will air on the AEW YouTube channel at 9pm ET this Friday, as the one-hour lead-in to the live AEW Rampage episode from Miami. Bobby Fish vs. Lee Moriarty was previously announced, along with Danielson vs. an opponent to be announced.

