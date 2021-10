What to do if you’re an ardent craft beer lover but can no longer indulge? For Ted Fleming, it was to create non-alcoholic beers that would sate his high standards for craft brews and retain the social buzz of imbibing in the company of friends, a common origin story for many who have embarked on the near quixotic journey of finding a suitable substitute for such a beloved beverage as beer. This summer, Partake Brewing has added to their non-alcoholic* line of beers with a summer-time offering called Peach Gose, to bring their total varietal count to six different styles of NA brews which include an IPA, blonde, stout, pale, and red (which mimic English and Irish ales).

