CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Majority of Americans don’t trust Biden on COVID-19 information, poll finds

By WTVO
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vGrSd_0cPCdbdI00

(WTVO) — A new poll has found that President Joe Biden is losing the public’s trust when it comes to accurate coronavirus information.

According to a new Axios-Ipsos poll , fewer than half (42%) of those polled say they trust Biden’s Covid-19 information now, compared to 58% in January.

Biden lost 11 points from Democrats (81%) and 10 points from Republicans (11%), with a 17 point loss among independents (42%).

Additionally, the number of people who trust the federal government to relay accurate information has dropped to 49% from 54% two weeks ago.

The poll also showed that fewer Americans see going out as a large risk to their health, and feel like their “normal, pre-Covid life” is getting farther away.

Most Americans (65%) say they support vaccine requirements in certain workplaces, such as healthcare settings, but few (14%) are in favor of firing someone who does not get vaccinated.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 9

Tina Marie
5d ago

I dont trust Biden or the media. im tired of seeing " Break through cases" at this point they are no longer " Break through cases".

Reply(2)
7
Carl W. Landers
5d ago

how in the world could you trust a thief with anything? there's absolutely no question whatsoever get through his son and his brother he has been making money from our government for his projects paying your son and his brother and apparently according to Hunter Biden's laptop they had to kick back to the big man meaning his father if you doubt that go back and look at some of the things that Hunter was saying on his laptop.

Reply
2
Related
KXL

Joe Biden’s Vaccine Mandate Is A Lie

A month ago, Joe Biden announced a new rule that requires every employer of more than 100 people in America to make vaccination mandatory for all employees. As companies start firing their employees following Biden’s demands, was the vaccine mandate even real or was it just a press conference? Lars dives into that on today’s Radio Northwest Network, listen below for more information.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Shore News Network

62% of Americans think U.S. President Joe Biden is incompetent, poll shows

A new poll by Quinnipiac University shows the majority of Americans believe U.S. Joe Biden is incompetent. President Joe Biden receives a negative 38 – 53 percent job approval rating, the lowest score he’s received from the American people on his job performance since taking office, according to a Quinnipiac (KWIN-uh-pea- ack) University national poll of adults released today. In Quinnipiac’s last national poll released 3 weeks ago, he received a negative 42 – 50 percent job approval rating.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
TheDailyBeast

This One Basic Mistake Is Blowing Up Biden’s Presidency

Yogi Berra was right. “It gets late early out here.” Just nine months into his presidency, Joe Biden’s support is collapsing. This isn’t just me saying so, although I’ve been warning about it for months. According to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll, Biden’s approval rating is just 42 percent, with 50 percent of Americans ​​disapproving of how he’s handling his job. Amazingly, that’s good news compared with the Quinnipiac poll, which shows his approval rating at just 38 percent. It should come as no surprise, especially when you consider the policies that have dominated the headlines these last few months. When it comes to his job as commander in chief of the U.S. military (perhaps best demonstrated by the Afghanistan debacle), just 37 percent approve of how he handled it, while 58 percent disapprove. Or take the crisis at the Mexican border, where 23 percent approve and 67 percent disapprove.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Lootpress

America is losing its patience with the Biden Administration

In his speech on September 9, 2021, President Joe Biden chastised unvaccinated Americans, contemptuously labeled them a “distinct minority” and stated that “We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin.” However, the President’s plummeting poll numbers seem to reflect that it is actually the American people who are losing patience with his incompetent and untrustworthy administration.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Americans#Axios Ipsos#Democrats#Republicans#Pre Covid
Cleveland.com

Donald Trump, give up the idea of running for president in 2024. You will lose.

Dear Donald Trump, as you consider yet another run for office in 2024, please also consider that, by then, Trumpism will be dead (three years is an eternity in politics). Also, please recall that you lost the popular vote in 2016 (to an incredibly weak opponent) by nearly 3 million votes -- and by more than 7 million in 2020. The fact is, the majority of Americans have never wanted you as their president, ever.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MarketRealist

Did Biden Exempt Congress From the COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate?

The COVID-19 virus is to blame for the deaths of 4,887,600 across the globe as of Oct. 18, 2021, reports the World Health Organization (WHO). With the global crisis far from over, the Biden administration has taken measures to curb the spread of the virus by issuing an executive order that calls for a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Is Congress exempt from this vaccine mandate?
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Washington Examiner

Why does Biden keep talking as if COVID-19 vaccines don't work?

When President Joe Biden announced his intention to require workers to be vaccinated, he made a peculiar statement. It could have been another Biden malapropism, but if it wasn't, Biden's comment is telling. "We're going to protect vaccinated workers from unvaccinated co-workers," Biden said. "We're going to reduce the spread...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Biden surrounded by scandal

We may learn more about Hillary Clinton with the arrest of her lawyer. We may hear more about Hunter Biden if all emails come out. If you listen to fake news you may not. All who listen to one of the honest news will hear facts and already have. When...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

2K+
Followers
677
Post
384K+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 http://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy