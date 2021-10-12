NYT columnist Nick Kristof forms PAC for potential Oregon governor run

Nothing about Florida's current political discourse would lead you to believe that our representatives are nearing something resembling peace and understanding — and that's not changing anytime soon.What's happening: State Rep. Evan Jenne, the House Democratic caucus' co-leader, expects a "knock-down, drag-out" legislative session next year, full of "nastiness and controversy" ahead of the 2022 midterms, per Florida Politics.An issue to keep an eye on: Abortion. Gov. Ron DeSantis hasn't ruled out the idea of backing a Texas-like abortion law. Last month, he called the idea "interesting" and added that he was "going to look more significantly at it."President Biden's Justice Department has taken steps to try to suspend Texas' law as federal courts consider its constitutionality, which could be preventing more full-throated Republican support.Jenne said that Democrats are "still kind of holding [their] breath" to see how the state GOP ultimately comes together on the issue.

