NYT columnist Nick Kristof forms PAC for potential Oregon governor run
By Noah Garfinkel
Axios
7 days ago
New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof formed a political action committee on Tuesday called "Nick for Oregon" ahead of a potential run for Oregon governor. Why it matters: The move would allow Kristof, a two-time Pulitzer Prize winner, to raise money and hire staff for a potential gubernatorial campaign. The...
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) still has long COVID symptoms more than a year after his initial infection, he said in an interview with the Virginian-Pilot. Why it matters: Northam is one of millions of Americans suffering from symptoms of long COVID, which could have serious implications for employers and social programs if enough people can no longer work because of it, per Axios' Caitlin Owens.
Facebook has agreed to pay up to $14.25 million to settle allegations that it discriminated against U.S. workers by reserving positions for temporary visa holders, the Justice Department announced on Tuesday. Why it matters: The settlement represents the largest civil penalty and monetary award that the Civil Rights Division has...
The verdict is in: President Biden's U.S. emissions-cutting pledge isn't a fantasy, but the path to meeting it is very difficult and relies on forces outside of White House control. Driving the news: The Rhodium Group just released an analysis of policy combinations that could close the gap between the...
A White House spokesperson on Tuesday condemned a Texas bill that would force public school students to play on sports teams based on their assigned sex at birth, telling the Dallas Morning News the legislation is "hateful." Why it matters: If passed, Texas would become the 10th state in the...
California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) extended a drought emergency declaration to cover the entire state on Tuesday. Why it matters: "California is experiencing its worst drought since the late 1800s, as measured by both lack of precipitation and high temperatures," per a statement from the governor's office. This past August was the driest and hottest one on record, "and the water year that ended last month was the second driest on record," the statement added.
Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday morning. Driving the news: Mayorkas, who is vaccinated, tested positive during "routine pre-travel protocols," DHS spokesperson Marsha Espinosa announced in a tweet. "He is experiencing only mild congestion; he is fully vaccinated and will isolate and work...
A new poll released today finds the COVID-19 pandemic took a particularly hard toll on Latino families in Colorado. By the numbers: 6 in 10 said they lost a job or saw their work hours cut, while nearly as many reported difficulty paying bills. Why it matters: The survey, conducted...
Nothing about Florida's current political discourse would lead you to believe that our representatives are nearing something resembling peace and understanding — and that's not changing anytime soon.What's happening: State Rep. Evan Jenne, the House Democratic caucus' co-leader, expects a "knock-down, drag-out" legislative session next year, full of "nastiness and controversy" ahead of the 2022 midterms, per Florida Politics.An issue to keep an eye on: Abortion. Gov. Ron DeSantis hasn't ruled out the idea of backing a Texas-like abortion law. Last month, he called the idea "interesting" and added that he was "going to look more significantly at it."President Biden's Justice Department has taken steps to try to suspend Texas' law as federal courts consider its constitutionality, which could be preventing more full-throated Republican support.Jenne said that Democrats are "still kind of holding [their] breath" to see how the state GOP ultimately comes together on the issue.
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear an emergency appeal of a vaccine mandate for Maine health care workers. The big picture: The mandate, which was announced in August by Democratic Gov. Janet Mills, says that Maine health care workers need to be vaccinated by Oct. 29 or risk losing their jobs and not qualifying for unemployment benefits.
Rachel Levine was sworn in on Tuesday as the admiral of the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, making her the nation's first openly transgender four-star officer, the Department of Health and Human Services said. The big picture: Levine, the assistant secretary for health, made history in March when she...
One of Donald Trump's staunchest allies, Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), will speak out publicly Wednesday in support of one of President Biden's targeted ambassadorial nominees — former Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel. Why it matters: Progressive activists are pressuring liberal senators to oppose Emanuel's confirmation as U.S. ambassador to Japan. Support...
Iowa Democratic Party Chair Ross Wilburn is speaking out about threats he's received — including one that referenced lynching — in response to his recent op-ed criticizing former President Donald Trump.Why it matters: The escalation of harassment of public servants and political figures in recent years makes it challenging to bridge differences and resolve problems, the state representative from Ames said Tuesday. Driving the news: Wilburn, who's the first Black Iowan to lead the state party, called for others to publicly denounce abuse and threats he says is becoming the norm in politics."Look at what's going on at some...
A top U.S. communications regulator is moving to officially brand DJI — China's largest commercial drone manufacturer — a national security threat. Why it matters: The action by Federal Communications Commissioner Brendan Carr is the latest policy escalation targeting a major Chinese tech firm. "We do not need an airborne version of Huawei," Carr said in a statement, referring to the Chinese telecommunications company added to the FCC's Covered List in 2019.
Two heavyweight grant-making foundations are pledging new efforts to orient their endowments toward more climate-friendly investments. Driving the news: The Ford Foundation — one of the nation's largest — said Monday that it will no longer invest in fossil fuels via its $16 billion endowment. The McKnight Foundation, in a...
Colorado spent $5 million in COVID-19 relief money on a much-hyped sweepstakes that failed to boost the state's vaccination rates, a new study finds. Why it matters: Published Friday in JAMA Health Forum, the research is the first to examine the effectiveness of 19 state-run lotteries, writes Axios' Ivana Saric, and it offers insight into how governments can better craft incentive-based policies.
A group of civil rights organizations is suing Oklahoma over a law that restricts discussion of race and gender in public schools. Why it matters: The law is one of several Republican-led attempts to ban critical race theory (CRT), a concept that links racial discrimination to the nation's foundations and legal system.
Rep. Sean Casten is a backbencher. But the former clean energy exec's combo of wonkery and no-holds-barred commentary has made him a prominent — and, lately, despairing — voice for Democrats on climate. Driving the news: Casten spoke with Axios about Democrats' seemingly shrinking climate legislation, what it means for...
General Electric will require all of its workers in the U.S. to be vaccinated against COVID-19, citing President Biden's executive order for federal contractors, the company confirmed to Axios on Tuesday. Why it matters: General Electric is the latest in a slew of major companies to mandate the vaccine for...
Puerto Rico has the highest percentage of people fully vaccinated against the coronavirus in the United States as of Oct. 19, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Why it matters: The island has managed to accomplish such feats amid frequent power outages, earthquakes and high...
Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) told supporters on Tuesday he expects to be indicted on allegations he lied to federal investigators. Driving the news: In a video uploaded to YouTube, the congressman sat with his wife and dog in a vintage pickup truck as he announced federal prosecutors in California "accused me of lying, and are charging me with this."
