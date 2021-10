Hillcrest Academy hosted their final cross country meet of the season Monday on their campus in Kalona, and it turned out to be a big night for the Washington Demons. The Washington girls claimed the team title at Hillcrest with a score of 42 points. Pella was second with a score of 67 points. The Demons utlized pack running to bring home the championship with the top finish coming from Kendal Hinrichsen in sixwith with a time of 22:07. She was followed by Lauren Horak in seventh, Alyvia Anderson in eighth, Quincy Griffis in ninth, Isabella Lujan 11th, Taylor Bartholomew 13th, and Giselle Marcelino 15th.

WASHINGTON, IA ・ 14 DAYS AGO