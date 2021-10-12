WWE RAW Ratings Report For 10/11

WWE has announced RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair & Smackdown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair for Monday’s RAW in San Francisco. The tag team match comes after Lynch stopped Belair from winning a non-title match over Flair on this week’s RAW, but was then attacked by Banks. The WWE Draft this past week saw Flair and Banks get drafted to the blue brand, while Lynch and Belair were drafted to the red brand. Those changes go into effect on the October 22 edition of SmackDown, which is the night after WWE Crown Jewel, where Lynch will defend against Banks and Belair in a Triple Threat. Flair has not been announced for a Crown Jewel match as of this writing.
Comments / 0