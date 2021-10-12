CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE RAW Ratings Report For 10/11

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonday’s live edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.582 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 14.80% from last week’s 1.857 million viewers for the WWE Draft Night 2 episode. For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.588 million...

www.pwmania.com

