CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

US soccer has Jekyll & Hyde personality ahead of Costa Rica

semoball.com
 7 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- The U.S. soccer team has a Jekyll and Hyde personality that makes it difficult to determine which will show for Wednesday night's World Cup qualifier against Costa Rica. During last weekend's 1-0 loss at Panama, the Americans were as stagnant as ships backed up outside the...

www.semoball.com

Comments / 0

Related
semoball.com

Weah, Dest spark US to 2-1 win over Costa Rica in qualifier

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- Sixty seconds in, Costa Rica was celebrating and the U.S. World Cup campaign was spinning out of control. Sergino Dest and Tim Weah, two young Americans unscarred by the failure of four years ago, got them back on track. Shoelaces untied, Dest curled an 18-yard, left-footed...
FIFA
ESPN

USMNT's Weston McKennie, Antonee Robinson to be assessed ahead of Costa Rica

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- United States coach Gregg Berhalter said that both midfielder Weston McKennie and left-back Antonee Robinson will undergo fitness tests later on Tuesday to see if they will be able to play in Wednesday's World Cup qualifier against Costa Rica. "Right now, we don't have enough information to...
MLS
The Independent

American among six tortured, shot and burned in massacre at Costa Rica cattle and coffee farm

An American cattle and coffee farmer found dead with his five farm hands at a ranch in Costa Rica had been trying to sell his property to return to the United States and be closer to family.Stephen Paul Sandusky, 61, was a United States citizen and Costa Rica resident, according to the US Embassy in the Central American country.The former Florida resident retired to a farm in Llano Bonito de Buenos Aires de Puntarenas, about 200km south east of San Jose.He listed the property for $1.8m in 2019 to return to the US, but the Covid pandemic hit and left...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Weston Mckennie
Person
Christian Pulisic
Person
Brenden Aaronson
Person
Gregg Berhalter
semoball.com

Costa Rica's Campbell, Ortiz to miss WCup qualifier at US

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- Costa Rican forward Joel Campbell will miss Wednesday night's World Cup qualifier against the United States because of a sprained right ankle. Forward Jose Guillermo Ortiz will not play in the game because of a positive COVID-19 test, the Costa Rican Football Federation said Monday. Christian...
MLS
inquirer.com

Soccer on TV: The USMNT seeks a bounceback win over Costa Rica in World Cup qualifying

Tuesday, 6 a.m. (Paramount+) Japan has been alarmingly underwhelming in the final round of Asia’s World Cup qualifying tournament, losing at Saudia Arabia and at home to Oman. That has left the Samurai Blue, which feature Liverpool’s Takumi Minamino and Arsenal’s Takehiro Tomiyasu, in third place in one of two six-team groups. Japan is six points out of the top two spots and their automatic qualifying berths.
SOCCER
CBS Sports

USMNT vs. Costa Rica score: Live updates from USA Soccer World Cup qualifying with McKennie, Steffen to start

The United States men's national team will play its final World Cup qualifier for October on Wednesday night, and it's the most important one yet. The USMNT hosts Costa Rica for a 7 p.m. ET kickoff from Columbus, Ohio. The U.S. comes in off its first loss in qualifying, a 1-0 defeat to Panama on Sunday. Another loss on Wednesday would see Costa Rica jump the U.S. in the Concacaf table, potentially resulting in the Americans sitting outside the top three entering the November matches. A win, on the other hand, would give the team much-needed separation as the most challenging games in qualifying still remain on the schedule. Here's how to watch the match.
MLS
semoball.com

Steffen in goal as US changes 9 of 11 starters vs Costa Rica

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter shook up his lineup, inserting goalkeeper Zack Steffen among nine changes to the starting 11 for Wednesday night's World Cup qualifier against Costa Rica. Chris Richards, a 21-year-old central defender, was given his first competitive start as the Americans fielded their youngest...
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Soccer#U S Soccer#Costa Rica#Fernando Suarez#Jekyll Hyde#Ap#Americans#British#Concacaf
myfox28columbus.com

US defeats Costa Rica 2-1 in World Cup qualifier in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The US Men's National Team got three points closer to earning a trip to the 2022 World Cup Wednesday night in Columbus. After falling behind in the opening minute, the US rallied to defeat Costa Rica 2-1 in a World Cup qualifier at Lower.com Field. The...
MLS
UPI News

Soccer: Sergino Dest rocket helps U.S. men rally past Costa Rica

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Sergino Dest unleashed a left-footed rocket to equalize and the United States Men's National Team rallied for a comeback win over Costa Rica in its latest bid to qualify for the 2022 World Cup soccer tournament. The U.S. men got the go-ahead score off an own...
MLS
World Soccer Talk

Weah, Dest spark US World Cup hopes as Costa Rica beaten

Los Angeles (AFP) – Timothy Weah set up the winner as the United States came from behind to defeat Costa Rica 2-1 and reignite their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign on Wednesday. Weah, who plays for French champions Lille, was drafted into the US starting line-up shortly before kick-off after...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
sounderatheart.com

Major Link Soccer: USMNT grab a win over Costa Rica

NISA’s model is a unique one in American soccer, putting the focus on unique community identities and accessibility. Amid crowded lower-division landscape, NISA is spreading the ‘open-system’ gospel in American soccer – The Athletic. NWSL. NWSL players returning to play are having to balance their emotional exhaustion with one of...
MLS
massivereport.com

GALLERY: USA vs Costa Rica

The United States Men’s National Team made a triumphant entrance in their return to Columbus, Ohio and playing this first ever game at Lower(dot)com Field against Costa Rica. Things looked a bit touchy as the visiting Ticos scored in the first minute, but the Yanks took control of the game from there and came back to capture all three points from this World Cup Qualifier match. This game also saw the return Zack Steffen to the USMNT lineup and to Columbus where he played for the Columbus Crew before joining the English Premier League’s Manchester City. The USA now stands second in the CONCACAF qualifying group and takes on front runner Mexico next at TQL Stadium on November 12th in Cincinnati, Ohio and Jamaica on November 16th in Jamaica. Per FIFA and CONCACAF rules, the top three teams qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, while the fourth place team will take on a team from OCEANA in a one game playoff for the last qualifying spot.
MLS
columbusunderground.com

Photos: USMNT vs. Costa Rica

The United States men’s national team played their first game at Lower.com Field on Wednesday evening when they defeated Costa Rica 2-1 to put themselves back on course for the 2022 World Cup. The USMNT were missing a host of key players as former Columbus Crew boss, Gregg Berhalter, fielded...
MLS
The Independent

FIFA, Qatar team up with WHO for World Cup health promotion

FIFA and Qatari organizers of next year's World Cup teamed up with the World Health Organization on Monday to use soccer’s marquee event for promoting public health.The move follows years of scrutiny on Qatar and criticism of conditions for hundreds of thousands of migrant workers needed for massive projects tied to the tournament.“Events like the World Cup and the Olympic Games are perfect partners for promoting health and solidarity,” WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.When FIFA picked Qatar in 2010 to host the World Cup, the expected health risk was exposing 32 teams of players, thousands of workers...
FIFA
AFP

Colombian former guerrilla leader arrested in Mexico

One of the leaders of FARC, the Colombian guerrilla group turned political party, was arrested Tuesday in Mexico. The arrest was first revealed by two lawmakers from Comunes, the political party descended from FARC, Carlos Lozada and Pablo Catatumbo.
PUBLIC SAFETY
uticaphoenix.net

United States vs. Costa Rica

The United States came from behind in impressive fashion to beat Costa Rica in its CONCACAF World Cup qualifier at the new home of Columbus Crew on Wednesday night. U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter changed his lineup significantly, inserting goalkeeper Zack Steffen among nine changes to the starting 11 following Sunday’s 1-0 loss away to Panama as his team looked to pick up a needed three points against a veteran Costa Rica team.
MLS
semoball.com

Quitting FIFA mulled in Europe to fight biennial World Cups

Two people with knowledge of the talks say more than a dozen European nations are considering the option of last resort in the fight to prevent biennial World Cups. More than a dozen European nations are considering the option of last resort in the fight to prevent biennial World Cups: quitting FIFA, according to two people with knowledge of the talks.
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy