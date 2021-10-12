CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Satanta, KS

Brett Alan Miller

 7 days ago

Satanta – Brett Alan Miller, 58, died October 8, 2021 in Satanta. He was born on March 9, 1963 in Peoria, Illinois the son of Larry and Bonnie (Siegfried) Miller. Brett worked as an insurance adjuster for over 20 years in central Illinois, mostly adjusting for Lewistown Mutual in Lewistown, Illinois. He moved to Kansas three years ago to pursue his dream of being a cowboy. Brett was currently employed by Deseret Cattle Feeders of Satanta. Brett loved his family, his horses, and his dogs. He was a handyman and enjoyed working on things around the house and in the yard. Brett loved to watch westerns, especially John Wayne movies. He will be missed by many.

