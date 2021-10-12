Tar Pot Fire at 415 N. New York

At 11:26 am Tuesday the Liberal Fire Department was dispatched to 415 N. Washington Ave. for a report of a tar fire. On arrival units found a trailer mounted tar pot burning in the 400 block of N. New York behind the Seward County Courthouse. The lid to the equipment was closed and all the fuel and burners had already been secured. Fire personnel extinguished the flame with a dry chemical extinguisher and cooled the pot with a hose line to prevent re-ignition. The tar trailer suffered fire damage and odor of smoke was reported inside the Seward County Courthouse and Sheriff’s Department, however no ventilation was necessary. The equipment was allowed to cool naturally and all units returned to service at 12:25 pm.