Kansas City police investigate fatal shooting of a man found near homeless camp
Kansas City police are investigating the shooting death of a man found near a homeless encampment in the area of Independence Avenue and the Paseo. Officers were summoned to the area on a reported shooting just before 2 p.m. Arriving officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, said Capt. Leslie Foreman, police spokeswoman.www.kansascity.com
Comments / 0