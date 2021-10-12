CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City police investigate fatal shooting of a man found near homeless camp

By Aarón Torres
Kansas City Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKansas City police are investigating the shooting death of a man found near a homeless encampment in the area of Independence Avenue and the Paseo. Officers were summoned to the area on a reported shooting just before 2 p.m. Arriving officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, said Capt. Leslie Foreman, police spokeswoman.

