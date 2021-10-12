CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Representative Quang Nguyen as its Arizona State Legislator of the Year

theprescotttimes.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTATE CAPITOL, PHOENIX – The National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) announced Monday it had recognized Representative Quang Nguyen as the 2021 NSSF Arizona State Legislator of the Year. NSSF explained the prestigious recognition was awarded for Representative Nguyen’s “determined commitment to protecting the firearm industry against frivolous lawsuits, recognizing the firearm industry as ‘essential’ during state emergencies and preserving America’s Constitutional Second Amendment rights.”

theprescotttimes.com

