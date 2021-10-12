CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Scandal-plagued Catholic order denies hiding millions in offshore accounts

By Claire Giangravé 
Washington Post
 7 days ago

VATICAN CITY (RNS) — An embattled Catholic religious order accused of hiding almost $300 million in offshore accounts denied any wrongdoing in an online statement, declaring that it did not evade taxes and complied with international accounting standards. The Legionaries of Christ, a once powerful Catholic religious order that fell...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Looted treasure and offshore accounts

Cambodia wants its religious artifacts returned. Dozens tied to an indicted collector remain in the Met and other prominent museums. The Pandora Papers expose his reliance on offshore secrecy, as Peter Whoriskey reports. Although it’s only been a few days since the Pandora Papers published, there has already been a...
WORLD
Black Enterprise

Governments Globally To Investigate After ‘Pandora Papers’ Reveal How Wealthy, Powerful People Used Secret Accounts To Hide Assets

Hundreds of people, including politicians, business leaders, celebrities, and billionaires, have been linked to such shady accounting practices as keeping assets secret, avoiding taxes, and buying land. The findings come from the “Pandora Papers,” a new investigation based on a leak of confidential records of 14 offshore service providers that...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pope Francis
Washington Post

Offshore accounts aren’t for evading taxes. They’re for evading laws altogether.

Brooke Harrington is a professor of sociology at Dartmouth College and the author of “Capital Without Borders: Wealth Managers and the One Percent.”. What if you could wake up in the morning and choose which laws to abide by and which to ignore? You’d probably keep the laws that protect your property from theft and your good name from libel, but maybe you’d ditch the ones that trigger parking tickets or require you to pay back your debts. For the wealthiest people in the world, picking and choosing laws is no fantasy: It’s why they use the offshore financial system.
PERSONAL FINANCE
abc17news.com

South Sudan orders bank accounts of activists frozen

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — South Sudan has ordered the freezing of bank accounts of five members of a coalition of activists calling for political change. The People’s Coalition for Civil Action has called for President Salva Kiir and his rival deputy Riek Machar to step down, accusing them of failing the people of South Sudan for a decade of war and fragile peace. In a letter seen by The Associated Press, the director-general of the government’s banking supervision division has directed all commercial banks operating in South Sudan to block accounts belong to the five activists “with immediate effect.” The statement didn’t give reasons for the order.
AFRICA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Priest#Tax Evasion#Offshore Accounts#Money Laundering#The Legionaries Of Christ#The Alfaomega Trust#The Salus Trust#Congregation#Legion
AFP

Alleged money launderer close to Maduro defiant after extradition to US

A fugitive businessman accused of acting as a money launderer for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's regime said Sunday he would not collaborate with the United States, a day after he was extradited to the country from Cape Verde. Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who is recognized as the country's acting president by the United States and more than 50 other countries, also welcomed the move.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Fox News

Paris Hilton calls on Biden, Congress to take action against the 'troubled teen industry'

Paris Hilton is calling on President Biden and Congress to take action against the "troubled teen industry." Hilton has become an advocate for youths who are placed in congregate-care facilities by either their parents or their state’s government after previously coming forward with her own story of abuse and trauma as a misbehaving teen in the documentary "This Is Paris."
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

US accuses Maduro of putting extradited businessman above country

The United States on Monday criticized Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro's suspension of dialogue with the opposition, saying he was putting the fate of an extradited businessman accused of money laundering above the country's future. State Department spokesman Ned Price hit out at Maduro as Colombian national Alex Saab appeared in a Miami court after his Saturday extradition from the West African island nation of Cape Verde. Maduro -- whose legitimacy is contested by the United States and most Latin American and European countries -- reacted furiously to the extradition and suspended talks with Juan Guaido, the opposition leader considered interim president by Washington. "They are putting the place of one individual above the welfare, above the well-being, above the livelihoods of the millions of Venezuelans who have made clear their aspirations for democracy, for greater freedom, for prosperity," Price told reporters.
MIAMI, FL
Washington Post

Retired pope hopes to soon join friends in 'the afterlife'

ROME — Retired Pope Benedict XVI has said he hopes to soon join a beloved professor friend in “the afterlife,” in a sign that the 94-year-old pontiff is not only accepting his eventual death but welcoming it. Benedict penned an Oct. 2 letter to a German priest, thanking him for...
RELIGION
NBC News

Haitian gang reportedly demands $17M in exchange for kidnapped missionaries

An armed gang is demanding a $17 million ransom for the group of American and Canadian missionaries kidnapped in Haiti last week, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday. Justice Minister Liszt Quitel told the newspaper that the notorious 400 Mawozo gang is asking $1 million per hostage. Quitel’s office did not immediately respond to NBC News’ request for comment on the article.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy