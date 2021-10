You may be the perfect recycler and your home may be very green. Can you maintain this level of green on your next road trip, though?. When choosing your campsite, consider one that has been there a long time with old-growth trees around it. Newer sites may have been recently cleared. You might wonder what that has to do with anything but clearing large areas of trees affects a lot of things, including the surrounding water. Obviously, removing trees is bad for any birds or animals living in them. However, how does deforestation affect the water cycle? If there is a water source nearby, it may end up with a lot of dirt and debris after a rainfall if there are no tree roots to hold onto the soil.

