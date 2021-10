MCKENZIE, Tenn. – The Bethel Lady Wildcats fought hard but eventually fell 3-2 to No. 14 Campbellsville Tuesday. Bethel took a lead at the 35:13 mark as Ashari Bowen found the right corner of the net after a pass from Ainhoa Chirivella. The Lady Tigers tied the match less than eight minutes later on a goal by Lina Berrah. Campbellsville struck again on a strike by Sang Min Cha with 4:54 left in the period. Angeline Kieh was credited with the assist. The Cats struck right back with a goal from Jodi Butler with 2:58 left in the period. The teams went to the break at two-all.

SOCCER ・ 10 DAYS AGO