Phillips, WI

Phillips School District no longer requires quarantine for those exposed to COVID

WJFW-TV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal News Published 10/12/2021 4:07PM, Last Updated 10/12/2021 6:20PM. Phillips - "It's frustrating at best," said Annie Knudson, a parent in the Phillips School District. The district no longer requires students and staff exposed to COVID-19 to stay home. There was a recent COVID outbreak in the first grade classroom. The school board voted five to two to allow first graders to return immediately. Phillips parents are concerned.

