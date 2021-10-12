​Brandon Semenuk Is Riding a Single Crown Bike At Rampage

Another Rampage has come and gone but this is surely one that people will be talking about for a long while. After a hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, riders arrived in the Utah desert hungry to put on a heck of a show. Between whispers of Brandon Semenuk's single crown bike and the chute Cam Zink and Carson Storch had built, one thing was absolutely certain- whatever was about to go down at the event was going to be huge. But as more features appeared on the hillside, more crashes were had. Andreau Lacondeguy, Carson Storch, and Brage Vestavik all crashed in practice and had to withdraw from the competition due to broken bones. Cam Zink also crashed in practice and was sent to the emergency room with a bruised lung, but was able to ride in competition.

