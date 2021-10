Joan Marie Doner, 73, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away October 20, 2021. She was born on April 5 1948 to the late Arthur and Mary (Cooper) Smith. Joan is survived by her brothers: Jerry (Kathy) Smith of North Carolina; Jack (Pat) Smith of Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Jack Smith.

