With somewhat lackluster overall play, the Eagles got the job done tonight against Alma, winning in 3 sets. The Eagles continue to remain at the top of the TVC 8 standings as the lone undefeated team. Haley Watchorn was a bright spot serving tonight with 4 aces. Audrey Geer led in kills with 17, followed by Lexi Boyke with 6 and Amy Kern with 5. Sarah Hauck had 30 assists on the night. Geer and Hannah Reinhardt each had 6 digs. Amy Kern led the team with 5 blocks followed by Boyke and Emma Kerkau with 2 each. The team will re-group and get ready for a tough Walled Lake Central tournament this Saturday before they face conference foe Freeland next Wednesday Oct 20th.

SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO