Erin Blanchfield steps in to fight Maycee Barber at UFC 269

By Nolan King
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
Maycee Barber has a new UFC 269 opponent – and for the first time in her career, it’s someone younger.

With Montana De La Rosa out due to injury, 22-year-old rising prospect Erin Blanchfield has stepped in to fight Barber, she told MMA Junkie in an Instagram Live on Tuesday. The Dec. 11 pay-per-view event takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Blanchfield (7-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC) made her promotional debut in September when she controlled Sarah Alpar with a high output striking and grappling attack. Regarded by many as perhaps the most promising female prospect in mixed martial arts, Blanchfield will reenter training camp just weeks later.

As for Barber (9-2 MMA, 4-2 UFC), who is also one of the youngest fighters on the UFC roster at age 23, she will look to continue her recent success on the heels of a split decision win over Miranda Maverick in July. The victory put her back into the win column after back-to-back unanimous decision defeats to Roxanne Modafferi and Alexa Grasso.

With the change, the UFC 269 lineup includes:

  • Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier for lightweight title
  • Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena for women’s bantamweight title
  • Leon Edwards vs. Jorge Masvidal
  • Dominick Cruz vs. Pedro Munhoz
  • Randy Costa vs. Tony Kelley
  • Cody Garbrandt vs. Kai Kara-France
  • Priscila Cachoeira vs. Gillian Robertson
  • Dricus Du Plessis vs. Andre Muniz
  • Alex Perez vs. Matt Schnell
  • Ryan Hall vs. Darrick Minner
  • Sean O’Malley vs. Raulian Paiva
  • Maycee Barber vs. Erin Blanchfield

