UAB and Jefferson County unveil plans for the new & improved Cooper Green
Cooper Green Mercy Health Services is getting a $65M revamp. Here are the details about the clinic’s future plans, next steps and how you can help create this new clinic. On Tuesday, October 12, UAB and Jefferson County held a news conference to unveil updated plans for the construction of Cooper Green’s new clinic building. But, before we get into the details, let’s get you up to date on Cooper Green’s history.bhamnow.com
Comments / 0