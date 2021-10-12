CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Myers, FL

$65 million apartment project coming to Midtown

By Louis Llovio
businessobserverfl.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT MYERS — Aldea, a 5.7-acre apartment development in Midtown Fort Myers, has won city approval and is expected to begin construction December of 2022. The $65 million project will take up a full city block bordering Fowler Street, Market Street and Central Avenue. It will be made up of two residential buildings that will look onto “multi-functional courtyard spaces,” according to a release from the developer, Krise Commercial Group.

www.businessobserverfl.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Real Estate
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Government
Fort Myers, FL
Business
Fort Myers, FL
Real Estate
Local
Florida Government
NBC News

FBI agents swarm Washington home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

FBI agents on Tuesday swarmed the home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in Washington, D.C., an agency spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. The reason for their presence wasn’t immediately clear. The spokesperson said the agency is conducting “law enforcement activity at the home” but wouldn’t elaborate. The investigation is being...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midtown#Project A#Krise Commercial Group#Green
ABC News

Biden admin backs down on tracking bank accounts with over $600 annual transactions

The Biden administration on Tuesday backed down on a controversial proposal to direct the IRS to collect additional data on every bank account that sees more than $600 in annual transactions, after widespread criticism from Republican lawmakers and banking industry representatives, who said the tax enforcement strategy represented a breach of privacy by the federal government.
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy