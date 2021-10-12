$65 million apartment project coming to Midtown
FORT MYERS — Aldea, a 5.7-acre apartment development in Midtown Fort Myers, has won city approval and is expected to begin construction December of 2022. The $65 million project will take up a full city block bordering Fowler Street, Market Street and Central Avenue. It will be made up of two residential buildings that will look onto “multi-functional courtyard spaces,” according to a release from the developer, Krise Commercial Group.www.businessobserverfl.com
Comments / 1