ONE Championship: First Strike Preview and Predictions
On Friday, Oct. 15, ONE Championship is putting on an all-kickboxing card headlined by a fight for the vacant featherweight kickboxing championship. Armenian-Italian legend Giorgio Petrosyan will look to put another feather in his cap as he takes on rising star Superbon Banchamek. Neither man has lost inside the promotion and both are riding long winning streaks. These two will throw down for the crown of best fighter in the deepest kickboxing division on the planet.combatpress.com
