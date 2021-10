In the first large, multi-institutional study with mature follow-up, researchers at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine and two other institutions have tracked trends in mortality and life expectancy after allogeneic (that is, from a source other than the patient) blood or marrow transplantation (BMT) over four decades. That time period includes three distinct eras marked by changes in how BMT is performed. Mortality rates have decreased over that time, the researchers found; but they are still higher for BMT recipients than the general population of the United States. Overall, this excess mortality translates into 8.7 years of life lost by BMT recipients.

