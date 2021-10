August 2 – 6, saw the return of the Polk County Cadets in preparation for the 2021 marching season. Thanks to the generous grant from the Polk County Community Foundation, the Cadets were able to begin the season with one week of rehearsals, thereby laying the groundwork for a potential filled marching band. The PCCF grant is providing funds for the marching season, initially by paying for the membership fee to become a Polk County Cadet. Then, beginning in the first week of camp, the grant pays for clinicians to work with the different sections within the band, as well as training to march on the field. The report on the second week of band camp and all the activities that occurred is soon to follow this installment.

