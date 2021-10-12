🥊Liam Smith V Anthony Fowler Post Fight Presser🥊

Deontay Wilder did not make excuses following his knockout defeat by Tyson Fury and was destabilised during the fight by a punch to his ear, according to the American’s trainer Malik Scott. Wilder suffered his second knockout defeat by Fury in a row as the ‘Gypsy King’ retained his WBC belt in an instant classic in Las Vegas earlier this month. The ‘Bronze Bomber’ showed considerable fight, however, as he recovered from an early knockdown to twice floor his British rival before Fury delivered the finishing blow in the 11th round. Wilder had made several excuses following his first loss...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 20 HOURS AGO