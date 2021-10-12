CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

☎️Canelo “Deontay Wilder Needs Condition, More Moves, He Doesn’t Know How to Move His Head”🤷🏽‍♂️

By TBV
thaboxingvoice.com
 9 days ago

☎️Canelo “Deontay Wilder Needs Condition, More Moves, He Doesn’t Know How to Move His Head”🤷🏽‍♂️. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcKT39KR_e3ZliHe4cyC06A/join. One Free Month of Dazn On TBV. http://bit.ly/ThaBoxingVoicexDAZN. https://www.patreon.com/Thaboxingvoice. BUY THA BOXING VOICE T-SHIRT HERE http://thaboxingvoice.com/store. PLEASE SUPPORT!!! SUBSCRIBE, SHARE & LIKE. Please check out our Facebook page and hit the like button. https://www.facebook.com/Thaboxingvoiceradio.

thaboxingvoice.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Footage emerges of moment Deontay Wilder tells Tyson Fury he doesn’t respect him after trilogy bout

Previously unseen footage has emerged of Deontay Wilder telling Tyson Fury that he doesn’t respect him in the immediate wake of their trilogy bout in Las Vegas. Wilder and Fury made up one of the most entertaining rivalries in the history of boxing. Though for some there was little appetite to see a third bout, with Fury having been robbed on the scorecards in the first fight and a convincing winner in the second, their trilogy tussle was the best of the bunch.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deontay Wilder
Bad Left Hook

Watch Deontay Wilder tell Tyson Fury ‘I don’t respect you’ immediately following his knockout loss

There’s no question that last week’s third installment of Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder was an emotional roller coaster, one which featured just about everything you could ask for in a championship fight. In the end Fury closed the book on his saga with Wilder, stopping him for the second time in three fights. But just moments after the bout ended Fury went over to talk to Wilder in a show of sportsmanship with his rival — and it didn’t go so great as Wilder refused to receive Fury with open arms, metaphorically speaking.
COMBAT SPORTS
thaboxingvoice.com

☎️Teofimo Lopez What Happen With The MEETING With, Bob❓Oh, That’s Right, Never Showed Up❗[EXPLAINED]

☎️Teofimo Lopez What Happen With The MEETING With, Bob❓Oh, That’s Right, Never Showed Up❗[EXPLAINED]. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcKT39KR_e3ZliHe4cyC06A/join. BUY THA BOXING VOICE T-SHIRT HERE http://thaboxingvoice.com/store. PLEASE SUPPORT!!! SUBSCRIBE, SHARE & LIKE. Please check out our Facebook page and hit the like button. https://www.facebook.com/Thaboxingvoiceradio. GOOGLE PLUS. https://plus.google.com/107960664507143008932/posts?. tab=XXi. Web Site. Homepage. Radio show:. http://www.blogtalkradio.com/thaboxingvoiceradio.
COMBAT SPORTS
thaboxingvoice.com

☎️Errol Spence Jr. vs Yordenis Ugas🔥UNIFICATION Request🚫DENIED By WBA😱

Told that Yordenis Ugas’ ‘special permit’ request to bypass WBA mandatory title defense has been denied and that he now has 30 days to agree to terms for fight w/ Eimantas Stanionis. Full story to come on. @boxingscene. Join this channel to get access to perks:. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcKT39KR_e3ZliHe4cyC06A/join. One Free Month...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio#Boxing#Combat#Tbv#Thaboxingvoice Audio
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Footage proves Deontay Wilder was at fault for referee Russell Mora's longer count on Tyson Fury after he was knocked down because the American was not in a neutral corner – despite MMA icon Daniel Cormier labelling it 'crazy slow'

Deontay Wilder will only have himself to blame for referee Russell Mora's long eight-count over Tyson Fury, when he failed to report to a neutral corner after flooring the Brit for a second time in the fourth round. The Gypsy King was sent crashing to the canvas on two separate...
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy