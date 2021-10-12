☎️Canelo “Deontay Wilder Needs Condition, More Moves, He Doesn’t Know How to Move His Head”🤷🏽‍♂️

There’s no question that last week’s third installment of Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder was an emotional roller coaster, one which featured just about everything you could ask for in a championship fight. In the end Fury closed the book on his saga with Wilder, stopping him for the second time in three fights. But just moments after the bout ended Fury went over to talk to Wilder in a show of sportsmanship with his rival — and it didn’t go so great as Wilder refused to receive Fury with open arms, metaphorically speaking.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO