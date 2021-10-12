My mental health was saved after coming out as trans

Told my partner Nicole that I was transgender at the age of 40, I’ll never forget her reaction. I really didn’t want to lose her but I knew if I didn’t start living as the real me, I wouldn’t be alive much longer.She simply responded: ‘I love you and we’ll get through this.’ I was in absolute awe of her and to this day, she’s been one of the biggest supporters of me – I’d be lost without her unfettered love and kindness.The acceptance and positive encouragement that Nicole and my friends and family have showered me with has made sure that any problems with my mental health are a thing of the past.When you’re struggling with mental illness and challenging situations, just knowing that you’re not alone can very much mean the difference.